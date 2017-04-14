Michael Bisping Brands Yoel Romero a ‘Hypocrite’ Over “Jacare” Plans

One notable subplot to the Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre bout involves #1 middleweight contender Yoel Romero.

Bisping is expected to face former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre at some point this year, although many would have preferred “The Count” to have first addressed the challenge of Romero. The Cuban Olympian has engaged in a spat with the Brit since that announcement was made, and Bisping has not refrained on hitting back at Romero.

Bisping’s latest shot at Romero implies that the latter is a “hypocrite” for criticising his decision to fight GSP when he himself has designs on a bout with “Jacare” Silva. Bisping also brings up the issue of Luke Rockhold’s complaints in a heated statement:

“There’s been a lot of talk about interim titles lately, mainly from the two biggest crybabies in the division, Luke Rockhold and Yoel Romero,” Bisping said. “Luke just started spinning his wheels, so we’ll leave him be until he figures out what the hell he’s angling for. Last week it was Werdum, this week it’s whomever he can put over for an interim shot — I think he’s just turning up the volume to get some attention. Romero, on the other hand, is squarely in my crosshairs. “All his bullshit rantings about me taking the fight with Dan [Henderson], and he wants to turn around and ask for an interim title — with Anderson Silva, no less?? Could there be a bigger hypocrite? I think not.”

Bisping is clearly feeling the heat from the UFC’s announcement to pit him against the returning legend of St-Pierre.