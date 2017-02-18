Michael Bisping Says Anderson Silva is ‘Tarnishing His Legacy’

Michael Bisping is not a fan of Anderson Silva’s performance at UFC 208.

Last Saturday night (Feb. 11), Silva stepped back inside the Octagon to battle Derek Brunson. “The Spider” earned a unanimous decision victory. That didn’t sit well with many fans and analysts as they had Brunson winning the fight.

Nonetheless, the victory was Silva’s first since 2012. One person who was not impressed with Silva’s win is current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder Michael Bisping.

Silva and Bisping had their own controversial bout back in Feb. 2016. “The Count” won the contest by unanimous decision and at that time, many felt Silva should’ve been awarded the win. One of the naysayers was former Strikeforce welterweight kingpin Nick Diaz.

Bisping took to his radio show on SiriusXM to express his disappointment in Silva’s UFC 208 bout. “The Count” feels Silva cheated his fans (via FOX Sports):

“Now I’m not trying to kick a man while he’s down, I’m really not, because I bought the pay-per-view to watch Anderson Silva. Regardless of what’s happened between the two of us, I’m a fan of Anderson Silva and he still always brings that excitement and even still right up until the final bell of a 15-minute fight you still thought ‘hold on is he going to pull something amazing out of the bag?’ but he didn’t. What he did was he allowed Brunson to out work him so when he went to decision, everybody, and we had a few people over, my manager and some of his staff came over and we had some friends there, there was about 20 people in the house and everybody thought Derek Brunson was going to get the decision and of course it went to Anderson Silva, which was shocking. I guess maybe you could see an argument for Anderson winning rounds one and two but it was just a bizarre performance.”

Bisping was so discontent with Silva’s outing, that he feels the former UFC middleweight ruler is damaging his reputation.