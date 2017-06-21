Michael Bisping Says Dana White Told Him GSP Doesn’t Want Title Fight

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Michael Bisping
Image Credit: Getty Images

Michael Bisping still hopes to fight Georges St-Pierre, but it may never materialize.

Bisping was set to take on St-Pierre sometime this year, but that bout has at the very least been put on hold. St-Pierre says it’s due to an eye injury. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White has other ideas.

On his “Believe You Me” podcast, “The Count” claimed White told him “Rush” doesn’t want the title bout (via FOX Sports):

“Right now, I’m still looking at GSP. I had a conversation with Dana White last week on the phone, he made me an offer — not for a fight — I will not reveal on here what it was but he made me an offer for something. I said what about GSP? He said ‘GSP does not want to fight.’ I said well that’s not what I’m hearing. I said I’m hearing he wants to fight me, his coach told me that he wants to fight me.”

Bisping then said he was ensured the fight would be made if possible.

“He said ‘if I could make the GSP fight happen, I’ll make it happen but he doesn’t want to fight you, I’m telling you.’ So I don’t know what the [expletive] is going on out there.”

