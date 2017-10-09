Michael Bisping Says GSP is ‘Blown-up Version of Himself’

Michael Bisping isn’t letting up in his verbal assault of Georges St-Pierre.

On Nov. 4, Bisping will defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title against St-Pierre. The action takes place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. It’ll be St-Pierre’s 185-pound debut.

During a recent UFC 217 press conference, Bisping blasted St-Pierre’s physique and his team (via MMAFighting.com):

“He still looks like a lizard. I said that at the last press conference, and he still looks like one now. He looks like a blown-up version of himself, trying to get bigger. He’s the biggest Georges St-Pierre that we’ve ever seen, but he’s still the smallest guy that I’m ever going to fight. I was 15-0 at light heavyweight, I’m the world champion at middleweight. He’s a blown-up welterweight. I mean, he’s bringing in all these trainers. He’s got Freddie Roach down there. Freddie Roach is a great boxing coach, but he doesn’t know f*ck-all about MMA. He couldn’t even spell UFC, let alone MMA.”