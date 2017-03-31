Michael Bisping Says GSP Will Fight Conor McGregor if he Wins Middleweight Title

Michael Bisping believes Georges St-Pierre is aiming for a massive showdown with Conor McGregor.

Later this year, St-Pierre is set to challenge Bisping for his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title. The popular belief is that if “Rush” wins the gold, he will vacate it to either pursue the welterweight title or go for a super fight against McGregor.

On a recent edition of his SiriusXM Rush podcast, “The Count” said if he were to lose his title, St-Pierre would go after the welterweight gold if Demian Maia were to receive his shot and beat Tyron Woodley. Then he believes St-Pierre would fight “Notorious” (via MMAFighting.com):