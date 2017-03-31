Michael Bisping Says GSP Will Fight Conor McGregor if he Wins Middleweight Title

Michael Bisping believes Georges St-Pierre is aiming for a massive showdown with Conor McGregor.
Later this year, St-Pierre is set to challenge Bisping for his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title. The popular belief is that if “Rush” wins the gold, he will vacate it to either pursue the welterweight title or go for a super fight against McGregor.
On a recent edition of his SiriusXM Rush podcast, “The Count” said if he were to lose his title, St-Pierre would go after the welterweight gold if Demian Maia were to receive his shot and beat Tyron Woodley. Then he believes St-Pierre would fight “Notorious” (via MMAFighting.com):
“Here’s what I think GSP’s plan is. He comes back, he fights me, he beats me. In the time that takes, Demian Maia beats Jorge Masvidal then he fights Tyron Woodley. [St-Pierre] believes – because he said this – that Maia beats Woodley. Then, from him fighting me, he fights Maia, relinquishes the 185-pound belt, then he goes for the 170 [pound] belt. He fights Maia because stylistically it’s a good fight for him because Georges is a great wrestler and he’s very, very accomplished at jiu-jitsu. I think he can do what I’m going to do to GSP, stop his takedowns and win the fight on the feet. Then from there – he’s spoke about this – then he’s gonna relinquish that and then fight Conor McGregor for the lightweight belt. That is his master plan, I guarantee it. And if he can pull it off, then he would definitely go down as the greatest mixed martial arts fighter in history.”