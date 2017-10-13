Michael Bisping Says GSP Will ‘Hide From Fighting’ at UFC 217

Michael Bisping didn’t let up the trash talking during the second UFC 217 press conference.

The presser took place earlier today (Oct. 13) in Toronto at the Hockey Hall of Fame. The middleweight champion did all he could to get under the skin of St-Pierre before their Nov. 4 title bout in New York City.

“The Count” claimed “Rush” will try to avoid fighting and will only attempt to wrestle (via MMAFighting.com):

“You’re going to waste all your energy trying to take me down. See, when you wrestle, that’s you trying to hide from fighting. I don’t hide from fighting. And Georges is going to have to fight me.”

Bisping then said that no matter what St-Pierre has worked on, it won’t change his old tendencies.

“Listen, here’s the thing. I don’t doubt you’ve been working on other things because that’s what we do as martial artists, but at the end of the day you can’t reinvent the wheel. The fundamentals are still the same, the same kicks, the same punches, the same submissions. What? Have you invented a new submission I’ve never seen before? A kick I’ve never seen? What exactly are you going to do? You’re going to jab, jab, double leg, bore everybody to sleep. I, on the other side, am going to try and knock you out.”