Michael Bisping Says he May Retire After UFC 217 Bout With GSP

Michael Bisping may enter the Octagon for the final time on Nov. 4.

At UFC 217, Bisping will defend his middleweight title against Georges St-Pierre inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. This will be Bisping’s second title defense. It could also be his last defense and final bout.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Bisping spoke on the importance of his match-up with St-Pierre:

“It’s an iconic arena, it’s a big fight. It’s Georges St-Pierre. Everybody knows who Georges St-Pierre is. There’s not many people who have crossed over from the MMA fanbase into the mainstream, and Georges, I’d say he’s there. Maybe not as much as, say, a Conor (McGregor) or a Ronda (Rousey), but he’s not far behind, so it’s a big fight. And Georges brings a lot to the table. He’s a tough challenge, and as a said, it’s a big fight. I think this is going to be the biggest MMA fight of the year. There’s three title fights on the event, so it’s a huge event.”

“The Count” then admitted that UFC 217 may be his last event as a mixed martial arts competitor.

“And yeah, I think the career I’ve had, the years I’ve been in the UFC, the injuries I’ve had, the ups and downs, getting close to title fights and all of this, there’s a possibility — this might be my last ever fight. I don’t know if I’ll fight again after this. So, what a way to go out if it is.”