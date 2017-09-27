Michael Bisping Says He’d Fight Daniel Cormier to Annoy Everyone

Michael Bisping may not retire at UFC 217 after all.

Bisping is set to defend his middleweight title against Georges St-Pierre inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The title bout will take place on Nov. 4. Both men have said this could be their last appearance inside the Octagon.

During a recent edition of his “Believe You Me” podcast, Bisping said Daniel Cormier could halt his retirement plans (via MMAFighting.com):

“Speaking of guys that think they can take me – which of course when I say this, most people are gonna think he can take me – I was working with Daniel Cormier at the weekend and . . . all he kept talking about all weekend was, ‘Mike, I want to fight you next. I want to fight you.’ On air, off air, at the hotel, constantly. He was like, ‘Mike, I will break you within five minutes.’ Dude, are you crazy? Do you really believe that?”

“The Count” then went on to reveal why a bout with Cormier intrigues him.

“I don’t know if he’s joking or if he’s serious, but if he is serious, I’ll fight him next even though I said last week I’m gonna retire. I would fight Daniel Cormier because that would be a huge fight. DC is a great guy, he’s hilarious, hell of a fighter and he seems to be targeting a fight with me. So DC, if you’re serious, which I kind of think you are, then yeah, screw it, if only to annoy everyone in the world I will, again, fight somebody who doesn’t fight at middleweight.”