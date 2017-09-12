Michael Bisping Says Jon Jones Should Face Lifetime Ban

Michael Bisping believes Jon Jones has had enough chances.

Back in July, Jones knocked out Daniel Cormier to recapture the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title. Shortly after, “Bones” was popped for turinabol in his urine sample. His blood sample came back clean, but it didn’t test for the banned substance in question.

Speaking to SI Now, “The Count” says Jones’ two failed drug tests should be enough for him to face a lifetime ban (via MMAFighting.com):

“I believe so. If you have a history of taking performance-enhancing drugs, there’s no place for it. This is a vicious sport. It’s not for everybody. We’re not trying to put a ball into a basket, we’re trying to — you can dress it up however you want — we’re trying to beat our opponents, either into submission or knock them out. Performance-enhancing drugs have no place in this sport.”