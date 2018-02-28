Michael Bisping Says he Wouldn’t Mind Knocking Out Luke Rockhold Again

Michael Bisping isn’t ready to let go of his feud with Luke Rockhold.

It’s no secret that Bisping is close to making his exit from active mixed martial arts competition. Today (Feb. 28), Bisping has turned 39 years old. With time against him, “The Count” is looking for at least one more big fight before he calls it a career.

Rockhold may be the fighter that Bisping is looking for. At 1-1 against each other, the bad blood still looms between the two. Rockhold won the first encounter via submission, Bisping got his revenge with a first-round knockout.

No Love Lost

During a recent edition of his “Believe You Me” podcast, Bisping blasted Rockhold and admitted a trilogy bout would excite him (via MMAFighting.com):

“If that motherf**ker wants to throw down at 205 [pounds], yeah, we can entertain that, buddy. I’ve got no problem knocking you out again. I exposed Luke Rockhold. I knocked him out. David Branch nearly knocked him out. Yoel knocked him out. I quite literally took his soul, so if he wants me to do it again, that is one that would stoke the fires so to speak.”

Give us your two cents in the comments below. Does Michael Bisping vs. Luke Rockhold III interest you?