Michael Bisping Scoffs at Prospect of a Tyron Woodley vs. GSP Fight

UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping was less than enthusiastic at the prospect of watching Woodley vs. Georges St-Pierre square off

While UFC President Dana White effectively gave and then snatched away the opportunity to face the returning legend from Tyron Woodley, Fox Sports’ Karyn Bryant was curious to hear the Brit’s take on the fight.

Bisping, who will be hoping that he is in the later stages of an ‘on-off, on again’ process regarding a fight with St-Pierre, did not hold back when discussing a fight between the welterweight champion and the former dominant 170-pound kingpin:

“Oh you mean Tyron Woodley against the guy I did a press conference with at the start of the year where we announced that we were going to fight each other? How do I think that fight goes down? Oh interesting. Well I think it goes down like this, we’ve got Tyron Woodley who just landed the least amount of strikes in a significant title fight ever! In all of history! Then he is going to fight a guy who likes to jab people and go ‘I am not impressed by your performance’ and try and take him down. I can’t wait to see that fight! Take my sixty dollars right now! I want to see one guy do nothing and another guy do nothing and they do this. I want to see it. I want to see it. Let’s go. Uh uh uh uh. I want to see it. I want to see it. I am not impressed and I am not buying this!”

Bisping will reportedly take on GSP at Madison Square Garden in November of this year, although no details have yet to be confirmed by the UFC.