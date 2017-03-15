Michael Bisping Takes to Social Media to Give Injury Recovery Update

Michael Bisping took to Instagram to give fans an update following a minor procedure related to his recovery from a torn meniscus.

The UFC middleweight champion of the world Michael Bisping, who is still recovering from the injury, will match up against Georges St-Pierre at some point later in 2017. No official date or venue has been disclosed, but it is expected that the return bout of “GSP” will happen at some point in the third quarter of the year.

Bisping took to Instagram to confirm that he would require no recovery, and would be back to the gym later in the day: