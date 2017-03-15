Michael Bisping Takes to Social Media to Give Injury Recovery Update

By
Adam Haynes
-
0
Georges St-Pierre

Michael Bisping took to Instagram to give fans an update following a minor procedure related to his recovery from a torn meniscus.

The UFC middleweight champion of the world Michael Bisping, who is still recovering from the injury, will match up against Georges St-Pierre at some point later in 2017. No official date or venue has been disclosed, but it is expected that the return bout of “GSP” will happen at some point in the third quarter of the year.

Bisping took to Instagram to confirm that he would require no recovery, and would be back to the gym later in the day:

Just had a little final procedure done to my knee to help it help long term. No recovery, I’ll be in the gym later today, but I was sedated. They took fat from my stomach (liposuction) and injected it into my knee. Cutting edge stuff. Thank you @stevemoramd for helping and also for eliminating the need for some sit ups :) win, win!

LATEST NEWS

Rizin FF: Japan’s April 16 Card Features Multiple Former UFC Fighters

0
Rizin FF’s next event features a plethora of familiar names in the form of ex-Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters for its April 16 show. The...
video

Joseph Duffy Discusses Conor McGregor Rematch, Floyd Mayweather Jr.

0
Prior to his loss against Nate Diaz at UFC 196 in March 2016, Joseph Duffy was the last man to defeat UFC lightweight champion,...
Eddie Alvarez

Eddie Alvarez Says he is Coming to Take Back His Division

2
UFC 205 saw Eddie Alvarez lose the lightweight championship to current champion Conor McGregor on Nov. 12, 2016. "The Notorious" somewhat surprisingly made easier work...

UFC Strawweight Angela Magana Has USADA Warning Rescinded

0
The UFC's anti-doping program under USADA (U.S. Anti-Doping Agency) has come with something of a learning curve for both fighters and the organization testing...
Georges St-Pierre

Michael Bisping Takes to Social Media to Give Injury Recovery Update

0
Michael Bisping took to Instagram to give fans an update following a minor procedure related to his recovery from a torn meniscus. The UFC middleweight...