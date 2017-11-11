Michael Bisping Steps in to Face Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Shanghai

Michael Bisping may have just saved an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) card.

Kelvin Gastelum was supposed to meet Anderson Silva inside the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, China. The bout was set to be the main event of UFC Fight Night 122 on Nov. 25. Those plans changed when Silva was flagged by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

MMAFighting.com is reporting that Bisping has stepped up to face Gastelum on short notice. The UFC is expected to make the announcement soon. Bisping is coming of a title loss against Georges St-Pierre last Saturday night (Nov. 4). Gastelum is looking to rebound from a submission loss to Chris Weidman.

