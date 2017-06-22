Michael Bisping Takes Exception to Germaine de Randamie Comparisons

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Michael Bisping
Image Credit: Matt King/Getty Images

Michael Bisping isn’t pleased with fans comparing him to Germaine de Randamie.

Recently, de Randamie was stripped of her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s featherweight title. “The Iron Lady” refused to defend her gold against Cris Cyborg. At UFC 214 on July 29, Cyborg will fight Megan Anderson for the vacant title.

On his “Believe You Me” podcast, Bisping said he wasn’t pleased with people comparing his middleweight title reign to de Randamie’s run (via MMAFighting.com):

“I’ve got to be careful about what I say here because I know everybody’s gonna talk s**t about me and say, ‘You’re a f**king p**sy. You f**king defended against Dan Henderson. You’re avoiding number one contenders.’ That is not what’s happened, motherf**kers. The UFC offered me Dan Henderson, I took the fight and then I had knee surgery. Two knee surgeries in fact.”

The 185-pound kingpin went in-depth on what frustrated him the most about de Randamie’s actions.

“The thing about Germaine that always irked me from the very start is even when she beat Holly Holm and won the belt, she immediately said in the ring – because Rogan tried to set up a fight with her and Cyborg – she said, ‘No, no I can’t do it. I have to have hand surgery.’ Immediately after winning the fight she was in the ring, talking to Rogan, ducking the number one contender saying she needs hand surgery. Then, in the post-fight press conference, she’s saying, ‘I think I should rematch with Holly because it was really close.’ So which is it, do you need hand surgery or not?”

