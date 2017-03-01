Michael Bisping: ‘Taking Fight With GSP Was an Absolute No-Brainer’

The decision to accept a bout against Georges St-Pierre was an easy one for Michael Bisping to make.

Bisping, who is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder, told fans and the media that he’d take a fight with “Rush” if the opportunity presented itself. He wasn’t lying as earlier today (March 1) UFC President Dana White announced the 185-pound title bout for later this year.

The match-up leaves No. 1 ranked middleweight Yoel Romero in limbo. “The Soldier of God” is on an eight-fight winning streak. He knocked out former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman with a flying knee to the side of the head.

“The Count” didn’t hesitate to accept the offer from White to make the bout with St-Pierre a reality. He told UFC Tonight that he had put the fight on the side because “Rush” and the UFC couldn’t make a deal happen back in Oct. 2016. When Bisping got the call, it was music to his ears (via MMAJunkie.com):