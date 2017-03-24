Michael Bisping Talks Anderson Silva vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Michael Bisping has no problem engaging in verbal exchanges, but he can also put on his analyst hat when the time calls for it.

That’s exactly what the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder did on “UFC Tonight.” Bisping broke down the UFC 212 match-up between future Hall of Famer Anderson Silva and No. 8 ranked UFC middleweight Kelvin Gastelum.

Bisping said he believes Silva is still dangerous despite the mileage on his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. He also gave Gastelum his due for finishing two of his opponents since moving back up to 185 pounds (via MMAWeekly.com):