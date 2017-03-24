Michael Bisping Talks Anderson Silva vs. Kelvin Gastelum

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Michael Bisping
Image Credit: Matt King/Getty Images

Michael Bisping has no problem engaging in verbal exchanges, but he can also put on his analyst hat when the time calls for it.

That’s exactly what the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder did on “UFC Tonight.” Bisping broke down the UFC 212 match-up between future Hall of Famer Anderson Silva and No. 8 ranked UFC middleweight Kelvin Gastelum.

Bisping said he believes Silva is still dangerous despite the mileage on his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. He also gave Gastelum his due for finishing two of his opponents since moving back up to 185 pounds (via MMAWeekly.com):

“Anybody that thinks Anderson is past it, they’d be in for a rude surprise. For Kelvin Gastelum, it’s very important that he doesn’t underestimate Anderson Silva. Anderson Silva still has the potential to knock anyone out. In his last fight, we saw him. It was a close fight, but Anderson still won the fight. I thought he could have won that fight a lot easier. Of course, Kelvin has youth on his side. I actually think he has momentum on his side as well. He has confidence on his side. Anderson, of course, we know that he’s a legend. He’s the greatest of all time, but everybody has a sell-by date.”

