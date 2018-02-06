Michael Bisping Talks Lyoto Machida’s Callout Following UFC Belem

Michael Bisping has offered a response to Lyoto Machida’s challenge.
In the main event of UFC Belem, Machida took on Eryk Anders. The bout went the distance and Machida was awarded with a split decision victory. During his post-fight interview, Machida called out Bisping.
When asked about the callout during the post-fight presser, Machida said it’s a bout that would mean a lot. He also said that both he and Bisping don’t have a lot of time left in the sport. Bisping took to his “Believe You Me” podcast to offer a response (via MMAWeekly.com):
“I have a lot of respect for Machida, I really do. Machida, as I said on Saturday, he’s one of the true last martial arts specialists and a real martial artist that competes in the Octagon. So I have respect for him. Of course there was the whole steroid issue and I don’t want to rehash Saturday’s show but there’s always going to be an asterisk over him. Machida, nice guy, good guy.”
Bisping then hinted that the bout is a possibility.
“The Rashad [Evans] fight we spoke about and didn’t materialize and the Machida fight is something as well that could potentially serve as a last fight. Very similar to Rashad in many ways. Former champion, had a long career, getting into the final stages of his career, somebody that I haven’t fought, that I have a lot of respect for, that’s had a great career. It ticks all the boxes from that stand point and that’s about it.”
Sound off in the comments below. Is Bisping vs. Machida the fight to make?
Bisping doesn’t want to leave the sport on a grudge match, so I believe this bout is peefect for him
Machida vs Bisping could be a nice retirement fight. Bisping would have a legit shot at going out with a win and both are respected fighters.
Sounds pretty clear to me that Bisping wasn’t interested in Belfort or Rashad, but is interested in Lyoto. Time will tell!
Yup, perfect fight on paper to fulfill everyone’s goals involved.
It wouldn’t surprise me if Bisping took the easy way out and instead called for a fight with Derek Brunson, Uriah Hall or even David Branch.