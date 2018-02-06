Michael Bisping Talks Lyoto Machida’s Callout Following UFC Belem

Michael Bisping has offered a response to Lyoto Machida’s challenge.

In the main event of UFC Belem, Machida took on Eryk Anders. The bout went the distance and Machida was awarded with a split decision victory. During his post-fight interview, Machida called out Bisping.

When asked about the callout during the post-fight presser, Machida said it’s a bout that would mean a lot. He also said that both he and Bisping don’t have a lot of time left in the sport. Bisping took to his “Believe You Me” podcast to offer a response (via MMAWeekly.com):

“I have a lot of respect for Machida, I really do. Machida, as I said on Saturday, he’s one of the true last martial arts specialists and a real martial artist that competes in the Octagon. So I have respect for him. Of course there was the whole steroid issue and I don’t want to rehash Saturday’s show but there’s always going to be an asterisk over him. Machida, nice guy, good guy.”

Bisping then hinted that the bout is a possibility.

“The Rashad [Evans] fight we spoke about and didn’t materialize and the Machida fight is something as well that could potentially serve as a last fight. Very similar to Rashad in many ways. Former champion, had a long career, getting into the final stages of his career, somebody that I haven’t fought, that I have a lot of respect for, that’s had a great career. It ticks all the boxes from that stand point and that’s about it.”

Sound off in the comments below. Is Bisping vs. Machida the fight to make?