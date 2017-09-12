Michael Bisping Tells Georges St-Pierre to “Take Steroids” [WATCH]

UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping uploaded a video to Instagram where he followed “GSP” to his elevator with some tongue in cheek advice

It appears the Canadian was unflustered, remaining calm and even offering the peace sign to the Brit.

Bisping and St-Pierre will finally meet inside the octagon following a protracted effort at securing a middleweight title clash. Having initially intended to arrange the bout for the summer, injury problems delayed the return of the former welterweight champion and MMA legend.

Bisping’s second defense of his middleweight crown will go down on an action-packed night at Madison Square Garden at UFC 217. While Bisping’s last outing was a toughly contested win over the veteran Dan Henderson, St-Pierre has not competed at all since declaring his retirement following his own razor-thin victory over Johny Hendricks in 2013.

Bye George A post shared by Mikebisping (@mikebisping) on Sep 12, 2017 at 8:13am PDT

“Bye Georges,” Bisping said as St-Pierre entered the elevator. “Sweet dreams! Sweet dreams, train hard. Take steroids – don’t get caught though! Don’t get caught!”

A harmless bit of banter or an effort at annoying the calm and collected Canadian?