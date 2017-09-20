Michael Bisping to Daniel Cormier: Tell Jon Jones to go F*ck Himself

Michael Bisping wishes Daniel Cormier would stick up for himself.

Back in July, Cormier defended his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title against Jon Jones. Cormier was knocked out in the third round and lost the gold. Jones ended up failing his drug test and the bout was ruled a no-contest. Cormier got his title back.

Cormier recently made some waves by saying Jones should receive compassion on a basic human level. On a recent edition of his “Believe You Me” podcast, Bisping disagreed (via MMAFighting.com):

“Listen, I really like Daniel Cormier, he’s a great guy, but that was me mockingly throwing up there. It’s like, come on, man. DC, say what’s on your mind because that isn’t what’s on your mind. What’s on your mind is, ‘Jon go f**k yourself, you f**king prick.’”

“The Count” made it clear that he respects Cormier for being the person that he is.

“I like DC. DC’s a standup guy and God bless him, maybe – well, he’s not a better human being than me. That’s what I was going to say, maybe he’s a better human being than me. No, he’s not but maybe he has more sympathy for his opponent than I do because that’s not what I would have said. If someone f**king tests positive and kicks me in the head and knocks me out and takes my belt in front of the world, I’m not going to bang on about compassion. I’m gonna say, ‘You’re a piece of s**t and you’ve got no place being in the sport.’ Especially after testing positive before and all the other things that happened.”