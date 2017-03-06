Michael Bisping to Georges St-Pierre: ‘Stop Acting Like a 12-Year-Old’

The hype behind Michael Bisping’s future title defense against Georges St-Pierre has already picked up.

Recently, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White announced St-Pierre will challenge Bisping for the middleweight title later this year. A date has not been announced.

To hype up the event, whenever that may be, a press conference was held featuring both men. “The Count” showed up late and when he did arrive, he appeared at least a little bit intoxicated. Even St-Pierre said told Bisping he smelled of alcohol.

Bisping didn’t deny having a few drinks, but he said “Rush” should lighten up as he wouldn’t drink during his training camp. He also briefly touched on the recent welterweight title bout between Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson with TMZ Sports (via Bloody Elbow):