Michael Bisping to Georges St-Pierre: ‘Stop Acting Like a 12-Year-Old’

The hype behind Michael Bisping’s future title defense against Georges St-Pierre has already picked up.
Recently, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White announced St-Pierre will challenge Bisping for the middleweight title later this year. A date has not been announced.
To hype up the event, whenever that may be, a press conference was held featuring both men. “The Count” showed up late and when he did arrive, he appeared at least a little bit intoxicated. Even St-Pierre said told Bisping he smelled of alcohol.
Bisping didn’t deny having a few drinks, but he said “Rush” should lighten up as he wouldn’t drink during his training camp. He also briefly touched on the recent welterweight title bout between Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson with TMZ Sports (via Bloody Elbow):
“Let’s be honest, it was not the most action-packed fight. If they’re the best welterweights in the world, then I should f—k up GSP. That’s a fact. If the fight was happening some time soon, if I was in fight camp, then I wouldn’t touch a drop of alcohol. But the fact is the guy needs so long to get ready for the fight. We’re not gonna fight until the summer. So I’m in Vegas, I went to an award show, I won an award, am I not allowed to have a couple of cocktails the night before? GSP, grow up, stop acting like a 12-year-old. I’m in Vegas, I wanna party, I’ll party.”