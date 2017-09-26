Michael Bisping to GSP: ‘I Know What You’re Working on’

Michael Bisping claims to have spies in Georges St-Pierre’s camp.

On Nov. 4, Bisping will defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title against St-Pierre. The title bout will be the main event of UFC 217. It’s possible that this will be the last time both Bisping and St-Pierre step inside the Octagon.

During a recent edition of his “Believe You Me” podcast, Bisping warned St-Pierre to keep his friends close and his enemies closer (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Georges, if you’re listening buddy, that’s a public domain. I know people in there. I know what you’re working on, pal. I know what you’re working on, and it ain’t going to work on me, Georgie boy.”

He went on to say that he’s prepared to earn a first-round finish.

“I’m going to stand right in front of him, I’m going to plant my feet, I’m going to walk him down, put him on the back foot, and I’m going to knock him out in the first round. You have my word.”