Michael Bisping to GSP: ‘You Are Even More Stupid Than You Sound’

We’re just one month away from Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre.

Bisping will defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title against St-Pierre inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The championship scrap is set to headline UFC 217. Both fighters have hinted that this could be their last bouts.

While St-Pierre has earned the respect of many for his accomplishments, Bisping hasn’t stopped his pre-fight antics. “The Count” recently took to Instagram to fire another shot at the challenger:

“While filming promo stuff for UFC 217 @georgesstpierre said I don’t mind losing if I make money. Georges you are even more stupid than you sound. Does this look like the face of a man that’s happy to lose? I’m gonna really enjoy making you quit!”