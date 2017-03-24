Michael Bisping to Yoel Romero: ‘Shut up’ About Interim Title Bout

Michael Bisping has once again failed to hold his tongue, but he probably wouldn’t have it any other way.

The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight kingpin has heard the criticisms of his title bout against Georges St-Pierre. “Rush” hasn’t fought since Nov. 2013 and has never competed in a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout as a 185-pounder. Despite that, St-Pierre is getting the next crack at Bisping’s title.

Romero sits at the No. 1 spot on the official UFC middleweight rankings. He has chosen to wait for his title shot rather than take another fight. He was, however, open to fighting Anderson Silva for an interim title.

Bisping heard of “The Solider of God’s” proposal for an interim title bout and scoffed at the idea. “The Count” took to his SiriusXM radio show to blast Romero for such a suggestion (via FOX Sports):