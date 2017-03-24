Michael Bisping to Yoel Romero: ‘Shut up’ About Interim Title Bout

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Michael Bisping Luke Rockhold
Image Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images/AFP

Michael Bisping has once again failed to hold his tongue, but he probably wouldn’t have it any other way.

The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight kingpin has heard the criticisms of his title bout against Georges St-Pierre. “Rush” hasn’t fought since Nov. 2013 and has never competed in a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout as a 185-pounder. Despite that, St-Pierre is getting the next crack at Bisping’s title.

Romero sits at the No. 1 spot on the official UFC middleweight rankings. He has chosen to wait for his title shot rather than take another fight. He was, however, open to fighting Anderson Silva for an interim title.

Bisping heard of “The Solider of God’s” proposal for an interim title bout and scoffed at the idea. “The Count” took to his SiriusXM radio show to blast Romero for such a suggestion (via FOX Sports):

“You’ve got Yoel Romero calling for an interim title shot, which is just desperate. It’s laughable. It’s desperate. Interim titles are for if the champion is hurt or injured or taking time out. None of that’s happening. GSP’s fighting for the belt. So shut up, fight someone else in the meantime or sit on the side. One or the other.”

LATEST NEWS

Michael Bisping Luke Rockhold

Michael Bisping to Yoel Romero: ‘Shut up’ About Interim Title Bout

0
Michael Bisping has once again failed to hold his tongue, but he probably wouldn't have it any other way. The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)...
Minotauro Nogueira

Minotauro Nogueira in Favor of ‘Legends League’ as Long as Rules Remain Unchanged

0
Antonio "Minotauro" Nogueira likes the idea of a "Legends League." Since Vitor Belfort proposed the idea of a division with legends involved, it has been...
Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Dares Jessica Andrade: ‘Try to Knock me Out’

0
Joanna Jedrzejczyk isn't amused with Jessica Andrade's comments about her chin. Jedrzejczyk is set to defend her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight title on May...
Augusto Mendes

Augusto Mendes: ‘I Want to Finish The Year Among The Top Five’

0
Augusto Mendes isn't interested in settling for just any spot on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight rankings. Mendes was finished by current bantamweight...
Lorenz Larkin

Lorenz Larkin Responds to Fans Who Are Disappointed With Bellator Signing

0
Lorenz Larkin isn't appreciative of fans who detest his decision to leave the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). When Larkin decided to fight out his UFC...