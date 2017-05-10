Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre Off, Says Dana White

By
Dana Becker
-
0
GSP Bisping
Image Credit: Getty Images

UFC president Dana White isn’t forcing the middleweight division to wait around for Georges St-Pierre.

White told FOX Sports Australia late Wednesday night that the promotion will move on from having Michael Bisping defend his title against St-Pierre, instead giving Yoel Romero the next shot.

“I made this GSP fight, we did a press conference. The thing was supposed to happen in July. Michael Bisping is going to have to defend his title now. We’re not waiting for GSP,” White said. “(Yoel) doesn’t need to voice his opinion on why he needs a title shot. He definitely deserves a title shot. He’s next in line, he’s the No. 1 ranked guy in the world.

“Georges St-Pierre was coming back. Bisping-St-Pierre – they both wanted that fight. We asked Yoel to step aside, he did. It doesn’t look like that fight is gonna happen now. Georges St-Pierre is saying he will not be ready to compete now until November. Who knows if that’s even the case. It could be next year.”

Bisping has stated several times that he would wait for GSP to be ready to go before fighting again. He has also expressed issues with fighting Romero due to a previous drug test result that came back flagged.

After winning the title on short notice vs. Luke Rockhold last year, Bisping (30-7) successfully defended it with a win over Dan Henderson, avenging a previous loss in the process. However, that move caught the attention of many, including the top contenders in the division who were forced to sit on the sidelines or risk their spot by competing.

St-Pierre, a former welterweight champion, announced his return earlier this year after leaving the sport following a win over Johny Hendricks. When the UFC announced Bisping-GSP, no date or venue was confirmed at the time of the booking.

Latest MMA News

GSP Bisping

Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre Off, Says Dana White

0
UFC president Dana White isn't forcing the middleweight division to wait around for Georges St-Pierre. White told FOX Sports Australia late Wednesday night that the...
Stipe Miocic

UFC 211’s Stipe Miocic More Worried About Winning Than His Legacy

0
Don't talk to Stipe Miocic about building a legacy. Miocic will defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title for the second time this Saturday...

The Ultimate Fighter Recap: Another Win by Team Garbrandt

1
James Krause made Cody Garbrandt look like a genius, pushing the UFC bantamweight champions record as coach on The Ultimate Fighter to 4-0. Krause scored...
video

Tim Elliott Replaces Joseph Benavidez at UFC Fight Night 110: New Zealand

0
Ben Nguyen found a suitable replacement anxious to return to the Octagon Wednesday night, as Tim Elliott volunteered to replace Joseph Benavidez. A few hours...
Frankie Edgar

Frankie Edgar Feels Title Shot is Within Reach With Win at UFC 211

0
Frankie Edgar believes another title shot is in his future should he defeat Yair Rodriguez. "The Answer" meets "El Pantera" inside the American Airlines Center...
Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic Believes ‘The Rub’ Will Lead him Past Junior Dos Santos

0
UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic stole a quote from Joe Rogan while discussing his UFC 211 main event fight this Saturday night vs. Junior...

Daniel Cormier Issues Challenge to Jon Jones: ‘Sign The Damn Contract’

0
UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier lost his cool Wednesday night while co-hosting UFC Tonight. Cormier was asked to respond to recent social media comments...
video

Is Stipe Miocic The Biggest Rival to Junior Dos Santos?

0
Remember a few years ago when Cain Velasquez and Junior dos Santos put on a series of fights over the UFC heavyweight title? Many considered...
Jake Shields

Jake Shields on Dillon Danis: ‘I Want to go Out There & Try to...

0
Jake Shields is hoping to teach Dillon Danis a lesson in respect at Submission Underground 4. Shields and Danis will get to the grappling this...
video

Jessica Penne Flagged for Review Regarding Biological Passport

0
Former UFC strawweight title contender Jessica Penne has come under fire by USADA. Penne, who last fought in April and lost a decision to...