Michael Bisping Wants Everyone to Understand ‘Fighting is What I do’

UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has branched out over recent years, building a career in Hollywood and helping with MMA coverage on FOX Sports.

But for “The Count,” fighting is what he does.

Bisping defends his title this Saturday night at UFC 217 in the main event against Georges St-Pierre from New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

A former winner of The Ultimate Fighter, Bisping has been competing in the UFC for over 10 years now. He won the belt when he knocked out Luke Rockhold, defending it vs. Dan Henderson.