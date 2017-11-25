Michael Bisping Won’t Retire Just Yet Following UFC Shanghai Loss

Michael Bisping isn’t ready to hang up his gloves just yet.

Earlier today (Nov. 25), Bisping took on Kelvin Gastelum in the main event of UFC Fight Night 122. Bisping was a last-minute replacement after Anderson Silva was pulled for a potential anti-doping violation.

Gastelum ran through the former middleweight champion, earning a first-round TKO win. During the post-fight interview with Jon Anik, Bisping said he isn’t retiring yet (via Bloody Elbow):

“I just wanna say congratulations to Kelvin Gastelum. Job well done tonight. Thank you all for being here, I hope you all enjoyed it. I was enjoying myself; he caught me with a good shot. God bless Kelvin – he’s young. I’ve done this for a long time, man. I’m getting old. Kelvin’s a great guy, but unfortunately it’s gonna take a bigger pile of sh*t than him to get rid of me.”