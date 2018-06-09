Bisping on Romero: He Thinks The UFC Revolves Around Him

Michael Bisping has criticized the way Yoel Romero handled his second straight weight cutting failure.

Romero was supposed to compete for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title tonight against champion Robert Whittaker. The two will still compete, but the title is not on the line. That’s because Romero missed weight despite being allowed two attempts.

Romero blamed the Athletic Commission in Chicago for giving him just one hour to cut weight on the second attempt instead of two. The Commission felt it was too dangerous to allow Romero to continue. He had just .2 pounds to shed.

This didn’t sit well with Bisping, who served as a FOX Sports analyst during the ceremonial weigh-ins. “The Count” believes “The Soldier of God” was making excuses. Here’s what he had to say (via MMAMania.com):

“Who does this guy think he is? He thinks the whole UFC revolves around him. … Making weight sucks. But you can’t miss weight twice on two title fights and still think you’re running the show. C’mon.”

UFC 225 goes down from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The co-main event will feature an interim welterweight title bout. Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos will meet Colby Covington. The winner will likely take on Tyron Woodley next in a title unification bout.

Stick with MMANews.com for live coverage of UFC 225. We’ll also provide more exclusive content as we are in attendance.

Do you agree with Michael Bisping?