Michael Bisping’s Future: Take out GSP, Fighting Robert Whittaker in Australia

UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has his focus zoned in on Georges St-Pierre and a title defense this Saturday night at UFC 217.

But what about after that?

Tyron Woodley, the reigning UFC welterweight champion, has stated that he’ll face the winner of Bisping-GSP. But that doesn’t appear to be what “The Count” is planning on.

“I’m going to beat Georges so bad we won’t see him again,” Bisping said. “Then, I’ll go down to Australia and whoop Robert Whittaker’s ass, who’s walking around with a fake belt.”

Whittaker claimed the interim title earlier this year.

As for St-Pierre, Bisping says the fight scenario “sounds like a Hollywood movie.”

“GSP is coming out of retirement. He’s one of the best to ever do it in the Octagon,” he added. “I’m the middleweight champion, he was the welterweight champ for a long time. This sounds like a Hollywood movie. It’s a great dream, but unfortunately dreams don’t come true for GSP this time.”