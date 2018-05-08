Michael Chandler Addresses Being Critical of ‘Wannabe Conor McGregor’ Dillon Danis

Former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler has addressed his criticism of Dillon Danis.

Back at Bellator NYC last June, Chandler lost his lightweight title to Brent Primus via TKO due to an injury. Chandler was expected to challenge Primus for the title at Bellator 197.



However, Primus pulled out of the fight citing a knee injury. This led to Chandler fighting Brandon Girtz at the event.

As seen in the main event, which took place back on April 13, 2018, at the Family Arena in St. Charles, Missouri on the Paramount Network, Chandler won the fight by submission in the first round.

Chandler voiced his criticism about Danis’ performance in his last bout that took place last month against Kyle Walker in the Bellator 198 main card opener. For more on that, please click here.

During a recent appearance on Joe Rogan’s MMA Show, the former champion spoke about why he said what he said in that tweet.

“I don’t think he looked very good,” Chandler told Rogan (transcript courtesy of MMA Junkie). “It was all right. He went in there, got a nice little transition. He looked like a fish out of water on the feet, which of course it’s his first MMA fight.

Do I respect the win, do I respect what he did in BJJ? It’s cool, but it’s mixed martial arts. It’s funny how much he’s being called out for being just a wannabe Conor with the exact same stuff. He’s doing a good job with it, but he also said he’s the highest paid fighter in Bellator and silly stuff.”



“He’s a dork, man,” Chandler said. “Huge dork.”

