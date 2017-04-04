Michael Chandler: ‘It’s an Exciting Time to be Fighting For Bellator’

Michael Chandler has high hopes for Bellator’s lightweight division.
It’s no secret that Chandler is Bellator’s top 155-pounder. He is the reigning lightweight title holder and has successfully defended his gold against Benson Henderson in his current reign. Chandler has been looking for top notch competition and with free agency being more prominent than ever in the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA), Chandler may get his wish.
On June 24, Chandler will defend his title against Brent Primus inside Madison Square Garden in New York City for Bellator NYC. While Chandler isn’t overlooking Primus, he still has his sights set on big-name competition. He told reporters (via MMAJunkie.com) that he’s confident that Bellator will deliver:
“I’m large enough to fight at welterweight or with other guys. I talk to Scott all the time. He’s continuing to go after guys. I have a lot of guys on my radar that I would love to fight, and you’re just going to see more and more guys coming over. You’re seeing guys come over (from the UFC). It’s exciting. It’s an exciting time to be in my position. It’s an exciting time to be fighting for Bellator, and June 24 is going to be another night for me to stamp my name on the lightweight division. Then we’ll see where we go from there.”