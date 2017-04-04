Michael Chandler: ‘It’s an Exciting Time to be Fighting For Bellator’

Michael Chandler has high hopes for Bellator’s lightweight division.

It’s no secret that Chandler is Bellator’s top 155-pounder. He is the reigning lightweight title holder and has successfully defended his gold against Benson Henderson in his current reign. Chandler has been looking for top notch competition and with free agency being more prominent than ever in the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA), Chandler may get his wish.

On June 24, Chandler will defend his title against Brent Primus inside Madison Square Garden in New York City for Bellator NYC. While Chandler isn’t overlooking Primus, he still has his sights set on big-name competition. He told reporters (via MMAJunkie.com) that he’s confident that Bellator will deliver: