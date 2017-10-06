Michael Chandler on Brent Primus Rematch: ‘I Couldn’t Care Less’

Michael Chandler doesn’t exactly sound enthusiastic over getting a rematch with Brent Primus.

Back in June, Chandler lost his Bellator lightweight title in controversial fashion. Chandler’s leg buckled and the doctors would not clear him to continue. Primus captured the gold as a result via TKO. The bout was held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Bellator President Scott Coker has confirmed that Chandler will get the next crack at Primus. Chandler, however doesn’t appear to be jumping for joy. He explained why during his recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio:

“Honestly, I couldn’t care less at this point. I just – I want big fights. I’m not necessarily wanting to fight Brent Primus next. At this point, I’ve already sat out for a little while. And they’ve let (Primus) act like he can actually call some shots and decide when he wants to fight.”

He then said he wants to fight sooner than what Bellator has planned.

“I know Scott Coker said something about February, March. That’s out of the question. Because I need to fight. And I want to fight. I’ve been teasing that I would love to go up a weight class and take some challengers there. I’ve got some options.”