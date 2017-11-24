Michael Chandler on Brent Primus Rematch: ‘I Have Bigger Fish to Fry’

Michael Chandler is tired of waiting.

The former Bellator lightweight champion will return to action on Jan. 20. He won’t be getting an immediate title rematch. Instead, he’ll meet Goiti Yamauchi at Bellator 192.

Many felt Chandler would get a title shot right away due to how he lost his championship. When Chandler defended the title against Brent Primus back in June, the fight was stopped in the first round due to a leg injury. Chandler couldn’t continue, so Primus won the bout via TKO.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Chandler explained why he chose to take another fight:

“I asked for the fight in October at Mohegan Sun. I asked for it in November at Penn State. I asked for it in December overseas. But I am a professional fighter, I am a prize fighter. I’m not going to sit around and wait for somebody who, he himself just had a child and he’s on maternity leave right now, so he just wants to sit around and not do anything. So I’m not going to wait. I have a lot bigger fish to fry and a lot bigger things to do than wait around for somebody who honestly just doesn’t want to take a fight. I don’t know what his reasoning is besides he’s just busy, but you know me well. I’ve been fighting for eight years, he has been fighting for eight years — he has eight fights, I have 20 fights. I’ve fought injured. I’ve called out the biggest names in the division and the division above me. So you know what the real truth is in this scenario.”