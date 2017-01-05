Michael Chandler Remains Focused on Title Fight With Josh Thomson

Despite Josh Thomson not seeing the cage in 2016, Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler still views him as the No. 1 contender.

“I want to fight (Thomson) next,” Chandler said during a recent interview with MMAjunkie Radio. “My only stipulation is that I’m not doing it in San Jose (Thomson’s hometown). I’ll do it anywhere else in the world. All I know is, when that fight gets announced, I’m not signing on the dotted line until they tell me, ‘OK, here’s your backup opponent, and here’s your date, and you’ll fight this guy when Josh gets hurt.’”

Chandler (16-3) has spent all but three of his pro fights competing for Bellator. He has won the title on multiple occasions, and has had memorable fights with the likes of Eddie Alvarez and Will Brooks.

The 30-year-old former University of Missouri wrestling standout knocked out Patricky “Pitbull” Freire in June and scored a split decision vs. former UFC champion Benson Henderson in November. He has won four in a row overall.

Thomson (22-8) is 2-0 with Bellator and was scheduled to meet Chandler back at Bellator 154 before an injury scrapped the contest. The 38-year-old left the UFC in 2015 after a third consecutive decision loss.