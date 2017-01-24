Michael Chandler Takes Aim at Paul Daley, Patricio ‘Pitbull,’ & Josh Thomson

It’s clear that current Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler is looking for a fight.

Despite fighting just two months ago, Chandler wants to return to the Bellator cage immediately. He isn’t opposed to fighting welterweights.

Chandler took to his Twitter account to fire shots at three names:

“Josh Thomson is afraid to fight me. I think it’s time to hang it up and get a 9 a.m. to 5 p.m (job). Patricio ‘Pitbull’ (Freire) is too small and insignificant to care about and I heard he is dropping to 125 anyway. I’m taking any and all takers between 155 and 170 including you Paul Daley. I’m not impressed with your last performance. Line em up and I’ll choose what suits me best. Big dog’s gotta eat.”

While nothing has been signed, Chandler wants to fight Thomson next as he views him as the number one contender. As for mentioning Freire, there is some history there. Chandler knocked out “Pitbull’s” older brother Patricky to capture the vacant Bellator lightweight title. Chandler and Patricio got into a heated exchange post-fight.

At Bellator 170 this past Saturday night, Daley took on Brennan Ward in the co-main event. “Semtex” landed a thunderous knee to the side of Ward’s head. The knee strike knocked Ward out cold and had him stretchered out of the venue.

Chandler seems to have put his lackluster performance against Will Brooks in their second bout behind him. Ever since the bizarre TKO loss, Chandler has gone on a four-fight winning streak. He has finished three of those four opponents.

The champion’s last bout was a successful title defense against former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC) champion Benson Henderson. The fight was considered by many to be a thriller. Judges ruled the fight a split decision in Chandler’s favor. The win improved his record to 16-3.