Bellator Champ Michael Chandler Discusses Top UFC Names He’d Like to Face

Bellator’s lightweight champion Michael Chandler has victories over two former UFC lightweight champions on his resume and may want more.

While fans have often touted the 155-pound champion as a bonafide title-challenger if he joined the UFC, the calibre of his former opponents have unjustly been questioned by some. Former UFC lightweight champions Eddie Alvarez and Benson Henderson are previous victims of Chandler, with the latter taking an “L” against the title-holder in Bellator. Despite being happy with his current situation, the San Diego resident is eager to test himself against the cream of the UFC (via MMAJunkie):

“I’m very happy with where my career is,” said Chandler.“I’m very happy with my relationship with Bellator and not just Bellator and Scott Coker and Rich Chou … but my relationship with the guys at Viacom and at Spike TV. To have that kind of support behind me is nothing short of amazing. On the one hand I see a ton of amazing matchups (in the UFC). And on the other hand I see great decisions that I’ve made for myself, my family, my future children… But I’m very happy with where I’m at.” “I’ve always wanted to beat up Anthony Pettis, just because he’s been a big name,” Chandler said. “Obviously, Conor (McGregor), but that’s the easy answer. … But, yeah, Pettis, (Nate) Diaz. I think Diaz and I are polar opposites in a lot of areas.”

When asked about the names he would most like to test himself against, the answers were fairly obvious:

“Honestly, Khabib (Nurmagomedov). I think that’s stylistically, or when you think about big fights, a guy who is undefeated, who cannot help himself but taking people down, picking them up, slamming them, and beating them up for as long as he wants to. That’s a guy I’d love to test myself against to show the world where my wrestling is at, to show where my striking is at.”

With UFC to Bellator transfers beginning to become more commonplace, it is possible there will be a time when Michael Chandler will have the chance to meet some of the aforementioned names. For now, the champion will continue to work with what the franchise give him.