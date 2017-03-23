Michael Chandler vs. Brent Primus Added to Bellator 180 in NYC

Michael Chandler’s lightweight title will be on the line at Bellator 180.

Chandler’s opponent for the June 24 card will be Brent Primus. MMAFighting.com brought word of the title bout. Bellator 180 is being held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The main event of the card features a grudge match between Wanderlei Silva and Chael Sonnen.

Chandler is on a four-fight winning streak and hasn’t lost a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout since Nov. 2014 against current UFC lightweight Will Brooks. In his current streak, Chandler has beaten Derek Campos, David Rickels, Patricky Freire, and former UFC 155-pound title holder Benson Henderson.

Primus has yet to taste defeat in his professional MMA career. He’s earned significant victories over Derek Anderson and Gleristone Santos. Primus’ MMA record is at a perfect 7-0.

Also featured on the Bellator 180 card is a heavyweight battle between former Pride Fighting Championships (Pride FC) heavyweight ruler Fedor Emelianenko and Matt Mitrione. The two were supposed to meet at Bellator 172, but Mitrione was pulled due to kidney stones.

Bellator 180’s main card will be airing live on pay-per-view (PPV). This will be Bellator’s first PPV event since Bellator 120. That event was held on May 17, 2014 and was headlined by the first bout between Quinton Jackson and Muhammad Lawal.