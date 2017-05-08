Michael Chandler Wants People to Say ‘Man, That Guy is Something Special’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Michael Chandler
Image Credit: Bellator MMA

Michael Chandler’s goal is to be recognized as a gem in the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA).

While Chandler has already built up quite a reputation being a two-time Bellator lightweight champion, he feels he’s just coming into his own. Chandler is set to defend his 155-pound gold against Brent Primus inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 24.

Speaking with MMA Junkie Radio, Chandler said he’s on the verge of reaching his full potential:

“I see and envision myself doing things in this sport, with my technique and with my precision and with my speed and my power, that I didn’t think was possible up until the last year or so. I see it, and feel it coming to fruition.”

For Chandler, the ability to go above and beyond even his own expectations is something he strives for.

“I want to outperform myself. I want people to say, ‘Man, that guy is something special. That guy is talented, and that guy says what he means and means what he says and he works extremely hard. If he can do it, then I can accomplish this crazy dream that I have that all these people told me I couldn’t do.’”

