Michael Chiesa Appeals Controversial Submission Loss to Kevin Lee

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Michael Chiesa
Image Credit: UFC's Official YouTube Channel

Michael Chiesa isn’t accepting his submission loss to Kevin Lee at UFC Fight Night 112.

In fact, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight has appealed the defeat with the Oklahoma State Athletic Commission (OSAC). The controversy lies in the fact that Chiesa didn’t tap or pass out while being locked in a rear-naked choke.

MMAFighting.com obtained the appeal. You can peep what Chiesa had to say below:

“To be clear — I did not tap, I did not verbally submit, I was not knocked unconscious, and at no point did I go unconscious. At all times, I used my years of experience and training to intelligently defend myself.”

Chiesa went on to state that he wasn’t given enough time to fight out of the submission and referee Mario Yamasaki failed to check on his condition.

“I was in this specific position for less than two seconds before Mr. Yamasaki wrongfully ended the contest. Mr. Yamasaki offered no warnings that he may stop the bout and he did not make any effort to check my condition or offer any verbal commands of any kind.”

Latest MMA News

video

Professional Fighters League: Weigh-In Results From Daytona

0
Weigh-ins for the first Professional Fighters League event took place on Thursday, making the four-fight card lineup official. Jon Fitch will take on Brian Foster...
Michael Chiesa

Michael Chiesa Appeals Controversial Submission Loss to Kevin Lee

0
Michael Chiesa isn't accepting his submission loss to Kevin Lee at UFC Fight Night 112. In fact, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight has appealed...
video

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Preview

0
UFC president Dana White is mixing it up from his "Lookin' for a Fighter" reality series with the debut of "Dana White's Tuesday Night...
video

Video: Los Angeles Media Day Faceoffs for UFC 213

0
There was plenty of intensity and adrenaline in Los Angeles on Thursday, as fighters gathered for a special UFC 213 media day event in...
Nick Diaz

UFC Welterweight Nick Diaz Informed of Potential Anti-Doping Violation

0
Nick Diaz's three whereabouts failures have come back to haunt him. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has announced that Diaz has been notified by the...
Brian Foster

Brian Foster Sees Jon Fitch as Roadblock to The Top

0
Brian Foster wants to shatter the glass ceiling, but to do so he'll have to get past Jon Fitch. Fitch is the reigning Professional Fighters...
Dana White

Dana White: ‘I’m Not Thrilled With Demetrious Johnson’

1
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White has seen better days with Demetrious Johnson. Johnson is considered the pound-for-pound best fighter in mixed martial arts...
Kevin Lee

Kevin Lee Not Opposed to Fighting Nurmagomedov or Ferguson Next

0
Kevin Lee is ready to take a significant step up in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. "The Motown Phenom" recently submitted Michael Chiesa in...
Justine Kishvideo

Justine Kish’s Reaction to Octagon Incident: ‘That’s my Sh*t on The Floor’

0
Justine Kish is taking her accident at UFC Fight Night 112 in stride. Kish took on Felice Herrig in Oklahoma City in a strawweight clash....
Tonya Evinger

Tonya Evinger on Stepping up to Face Cris Cyborg: ‘I’m Not a Puss’

0
Tonya Evinger isn't showing fear ahead of her bout with Cris Cyborg. Cyborg was originally matched up with Megan Anderson in a bout that would...
Load more