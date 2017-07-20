Michael Chiesa Denied His Appeal of UFC Fight Night 112 Loss

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Michael Chiesa
Image Credit: UFC's Official YouTube Channel

Michael Chiesa will not have his UFC Fight Night 112 defeat reversed.

In the main event of the card, lightweights Cheisa and Kevin Lee did battle inside the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma last month. Lee locked in a rear-naked choke in the first round and earned a submission victory.

Controversy ensued as “The Maverick” didn’t tap, but looked to be on the verge of fading. That was enough for referee Mario Yamasaki to stop the fight. Chiesa appealed the loss, but it has been denied by the Oklahoma State Athletic Commission (OSAC) (via MMAFighting.com):

“In the referee’s opinion just prior to the stoppage your hands stopped defending the choke, were in mid-air, wobbly and limp, and were moving towards your waist. This is confirmed by watching the tape in super slow motion. At that point he was in perfect position and acted on what he was seeing.”

Latest MMA News

Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson on Wanting to Fight Masvidal: ‘It Just Makes Sense’

0
Stephen Thompson hopes to meet Jorge Masvidal by the end of 2017. "Wonderboy" is coming off a majority decision loss to Tyron Woodley back in...
Dennis Bermudez

Dennis Bermudez Reveals Plans Against Darren Elkins at UFC on FOX 25

0
Dennis Bermudez is looking to get back on track against Darren Elkins. This Saturday night (July 22), Bermudez will go one-on-one with Elkins. The action...
Michael Chiesa

Michael Chiesa Denied His Appeal of UFC Fight Night 112 Loss

1
Michael Chiesa will not have his UFC Fight Night 112 defeat reversed. In the main event of the card, lightweights Cheisa and Kevin Lee did...
UFC 215

UFC 215: Johnson vs. Borg, Nunes vs. Shevchenko Set For Sept. 9

0
UFC 215 has its two main events set and their both title fights. Demetrious Johnson will be chasing history on Sept. 9 inside the Rogers Place...
Germaine de Randamie

Germaine de Randamie vs. Marion Reneau Booked For UFC Rotterdam on Sept. 2

0
Germaine de Randamie will step back inside the Octagon for the first time since her debacle at featherweight. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has announced...
Load more