Michael Chiesa Denied His Appeal of UFC Fight Night 112 Loss

Michael Chiesa will not have his UFC Fight Night 112 defeat reversed.

In the main event of the card, lightweights Cheisa and Kevin Lee did battle inside the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma last month. Lee locked in a rear-naked choke in the first round and earned a submission victory.

Controversy ensued as “The Maverick” didn’t tap, but looked to be on the verge of fading. That was enough for referee Mario Yamasaki to stop the fight. Chiesa appealed the loss, but it has been denied by the Oklahoma State Athletic Commission (OSAC) (via MMAFighting.com):

“In the referee’s opinion just prior to the stoppage your hands stopped defending the choke, were in mid-air, wobbly and limp, and were moving towards your waist. This is confirmed by watching the tape in super slow motion. At that point he was in perfect position and acted on what he was seeing.”