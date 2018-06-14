Michael Chiesa Disagrees With Decision to Remove Early Weigh-ins

Michael Chiesa is speaking out against the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) plan to remove early weigh-ins.

UFC president Dana White announced the change last week. White claimed that more fighters were making weight prior to the early morning weigh-ins. He also said most fighters preferred weigh-ins to go back to its old regime.

Many have spoken out against the change. Bellator color commentator “Big” John McCarthy, former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez, and now Chiesa are taking issue with the decision. Chiesa doesn’t believe things will change for the better.

He explained why during a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio:

“I don’t know any fighters that are morning people. Most of them stay up half the night and sleep half the day, so that might have something to do with the morning weigh-ins too. That’s two extra hours. That makes no sense. So, basically, you want to shift everything for a couple of hours? Do you think that would have helped Mackenzie Dern? Do you think that would have helped Darren Till? Absolutely not.”

Chiesa is set to take on Anthony Pettis at UFC 226. The bout is set to take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC 226 will cap off “International Fight Week.”

Do you agree with Michael Chiesa on early morning weigh-ins?