Michael Chiesa Expected to Be Rebooked Against Anthony Pettis at UFC 226

Michael Chiesa is expected to get rebooked against former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis at UFC 226 after their original fight was cancelled thanks to Conor McGregor's rampage through the Barclays Center in Brooklyn a few weeks ago.

Michael Chiesa is expected to get rebooked against former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis at UFC 226 after their original fight was cancelled thanks to Conor McGregor’s rampage through the Barclays Center in Brooklyn a few weeks ago.

Sources close to the matchup confirmed the news on Monday following an initial report from MMAFighting.

Chiesa was just two days away from the previous matchup with Pettis when he had the unfortunate position to be in the bus that McGregor assaulted with a moving dolly ahead of UFC 223 in Brooklyn.

While McGregor was reportedly going after Khabib Nurmagomedov, the dolly he threw through a window ended up shattering glass and cutting Chiesa in the head. The resulting injuries were bad enough that Chiesa couldn’t be cleared to fight and his bout with Pettis was cancelled.

Now Chiesa will try this one more time now that he’s healed and ready to go as he looks to pick up a win over a former lightweight champion in Pettis.

Chiesa vs. Pettis is the latest fight added to UFC 226, which will be headlined by two title fights as Stipe Miocic faces Daniel Cormier in the main event while Max Holloway takes on Brian Ortega in the co-main event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

What are your thoughts on Michael Chiesa being rebooked against Anthony Pettis at UFC 226? Sound off in the comments and let us know!