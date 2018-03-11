Michael Chiesa Eyeing Number One Contender Spot by End of 2018

Michael Chiesa isn’t going to let a bump in the road deter him.

Following a controversial submission loss to Kevin Lee, Chiesa will meet former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder Anthony Pettis. The two are set to collide on April 7 inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. It’ll be part of the UFC 223 card.

During a recent appearance on Submission Radio, Chiesa said a win over Pettis will be the start on the road to taking the number one contender spot (via Bloody Elbow):

“It’s perfect. I think it’s meant to be. You know what I mean? This is the card that I was meant to be on. You got Paul Felder, Al Iaquinta, you got me and Pettis, Khabib and Ferguson. I mean, that’s six of the finest lightweights on the roster. I really believe that if I go out there and do what I believe I’m capable of on April 7th, I think that it’s really launching me into the top five, and I’m looking to be number one contender by the end of the year.”

Sound off in the comments below. Do you believe Michael Chiesa can become the number one lightweight contender by the end of 2018?