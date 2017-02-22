Michael Chiesa Has Sights Set on Bout With Eddie Alvarez

Michael Chiesa is shooting for the stars in the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) lightweight division.

Chiesa, who sits at the eighth spot on the UFC 155-pound rankings, hasn’t competed since April 2016. He submitted Beneil Dariush in the second round, earning him a “Performance of the Night” bonus. It was also Chiesa’s third straight victory.

The “Maverick” was going to face Tony Ferguson back in July, but Chiesa went down with a back injury. Ferguson went on to beat Lando Vannata, followed by Rafael dos Anjos to earn an interim title bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 209 on March 4.

Chiesa is ready to step back inside the Octagon and he’s ready to throw down with former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez. At a recent Q&A, he laid down the challenge: