Michael Chiesa: I’d Beat Conor McGregor Because He’s Not ‘True Lightweight’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White raised a lot of eyebrows when he put over how huge Nate Diaz was compared to Conor McGregor. Despite the fact that Diaz had competed at lightweight eight straight times before facing McGregor at 170 pounds, White was convinced Diaz is huge for the division.

While many believed this to be promotional hype, No. 8 ranked lightweight Michael Chiesa doesn’t believe White is far-fetched. Speaking with ESPN, the “Maverick” doesn’t feel McGregor’s size is meant for the 155-pound division:

“Conor is good, but I really don’t think he’s a true lightweight. That’s what I’m saying. With the landscape of this division, I don’t see Conor ending his year as champion. And you put me in there, I’m going to drag him to the ground and beat him too. I’m a huge lightweight. I’m as big as Nate or bigger, and we saw how many problems Nate gave him.”

Chiesa doesn’t want to give the impression that he is brushing off “Notorious” as a world champion. At the same time, he knows the lightweight division is a murderers’ row of contenders.

“I know he’s good. I’m not knocking him. We have to recognize the guy can f—ing fight. But you have to look at the guys coming up in the lightweight division. Tony Ferguson and Khabib, you have to fight the winner of that fight. I mean, dude, you’re good, but you’re going up against a guy who is 24-0, multiple samba world champion, or a guy that would be on a 10-fight win streak.”

Chiesa hasn’t had a marquee fight that would put him in title contention yet. While the “Maverick” would like a top five opponent, a lot of them are either booked or busy. No. 3 ranked Rafael dos Anjos recently announced he was moving up to the welterweight division.