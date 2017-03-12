Michael Chiesa: ‘I’ve Got my Sights Set on Tony Ferguson’

Michael Chiesa has entered the Tony Ferguson sweepstakes.

Chiesa currently sits at the seventh spot on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) rankings. He is riding a three-fight winning streak, but hasn’t competed since April 2016. Chiesa was going to meet Ferguson at UFC Fight Night 91 back in July 2016, but a back injury put the “Maverick” out of action.

Speaking with BJPenn.com, Chiesa said he is eyeing a bout with “El Cucuy:”