Michael Chiesa: ‘I’ve Got my Sights Set on Tony Ferguson’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Michael Chiesa
Image Credit: UFC's Official YouTube Channel

Michael Chiesa has entered the Tony Ferguson sweepstakes.

Chiesa currently sits at the seventh spot on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) rankings. He is riding a three-fight winning streak, but hasn’t competed since April 2016. Chiesa was going to meet Ferguson at UFC Fight Night 91 back in July 2016, but a back injury put the “Maverick” out of action.

Speaking with BJPenn.com, Chiesa said he is eyeing a bout with “El Cucuy:”

“You know, I want to fight guys that are ranked around where I’m at or ahead of me. So I’ve got my sights set back on Tony. I’m not looking for an easy fight. We all know, Tony Ferguson is about as tough of an out as you’re going to get at 155 pounds. The guy’s no joke, he’s on a nine-fight win-streak. But you know what? That’s the last guy I was supposed to get scheduled against. To my understanding, Khabib Nurmagomedov is out indefinitely until he decides to come back. I don’t know if Tony wants to sit around and wait for a title shot, or if he wants to finish unfinished business. Nothing but respect for the guy, he’s a hell of a competitor, but I’d love the chance to compete against him.”

