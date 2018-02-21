Michael Chiesa: ‘I’ve Reinvented Myself’ Ahead of UFC 223 Bout

Michael Chiesa says he’s changing things up ahead of his showdown with Anthony Pettis.

On April 7, Chiesa will do battle with Pettis inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The bout will be part of the UFC 223 card. Chiesa will be looking to rebound from a submission loss to Kevin Lee.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Chiesa talked about being rejuvenated:

“I’ve been training hard for the last two months. I’ve reinvented myself out here at the (Performance Institute), out here at Syndicate (MMA). Just a new outlook on fighting and my career. I’m excited to put my best foot forward.”

He went on to talk about how he matches up with Pettis.

“It’s the type of matchup I was looking for. I want my name to get right back in the mix. A series of unfortunate events led to my last fight coming up short against Kevin. He went on to fight for the title, and that was a gut bump in itself when I read the headlines. But a win over Anthony Pettis gets me right back in the mix with those guys. You saw what (Dustin) Poirier did when he went out there and beat him, so I’ve got to do the same thing, but do it better.

