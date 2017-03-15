Michael Chiesa on Tony Ferguson Brushing Him Off: ‘It’s Kind of Hypocritical’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Michael Chiesa
Image Credit: Jeffrey Basinger

Michael Chiesa isn’t appreciative of Tony Ferguson’s rejection.

Recently, Chiesa put his name on the list of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweights willing to engage with “El Cucuy” for the interim 155-pound gold. Ferguson was supposed to meet Khabib Nurmagomedov for the interim title, but “The Eagle” fell ill and the bout was canceled.

Ferguson is more interested in fighting Nate Diaz. Chiesa didn’t take too kindly to Ferguson seemingly brushing him off in favor of a more known opponent. Chiesa took to “The MMA Hour” (via MMAMania.com) to vent:

“It’s kind of hypocritical. I mean, he pulled out of a fight before, and what did he do? He went back to try and get the rematch with Khabib, so I don’t see why it would be out of the norm of possibility for me to do the same thing. I had a ruptured disk, I wasn’t sick in the hospital with the flu, or whatever the hell he had. I had a disk bulging out of my spine, there is a real big difference, man. If he doesn’t want none, then whatever. What’s with these guys that are ranked higher than me asking for guys that are ranked lower than me? It doesn’t make any sense.”

Michael Chiesa

