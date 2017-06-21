Michael Chiesa Says McGregor Fighting Mayweather is ‘F*cking Retarded’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Michael Chiesa
Image Credit: UFC's Official YouTube Channel

Michael Chiesa has a strong opinion on the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing bout.

McGregor is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder, but his next fight won’t be a title defense. He’ll battle Mayweather on Aug. 26 inside the T-Mobile Arena live on Showtime pay-per-view.

Chiesa had some colorful comments on the bout (via FOX Sports):

“We don’t need to beat around the bush. Conor’s doing what he’s doing is [expletive] retarded. What Conor is doing is ridiculous. It’s a tricky decision, and it’s all tricky because we’re sitting and waiting for one guy to do something, and you’ve got 10 guys spring loaded to do something. Like we’re all gunning to be world champion and it sucks just having to sit back and wait to see what this guy does.”

Chiesa went into more details on the problem he believes the boxing match causes.

“By the time the Floyd [Mayweather] fight happens, his belt will have not moved for a year. This division has already been plagued by delays. Look when [Anthony] Pettis was champion, how many fights we had. We had none. There’s never been an interim title. Once again the lightweight division is back logged so it kind of sucks. It really does.”

Latest MMA News

Michael Chiesa

Michael Chiesa Says McGregor Fighting Mayweather is ‘F*cking Retarded’

0
Michael Chiesa has a strong opinion on the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing bout. McGregor is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title...
Oscar De La Hoya

Oscar De La Hoya Says Timing of McGregor-Mayweather is Disrespectful

0
Oscar De La Hoya still has issues with the booking of Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather. De La Hoya had been hard at work trying...
Chinzo Machida

Chinzo Machida Trusts His Experience to Topple James Gallagher

0
Chinzo Machida has confidence that his level of experience will provide a significant edge against James Gallagher. The two will compete on the Bellator 180...
Johny Hendricks

Johny Hendricks Wishes he Made Middleweight Move Sooner

0
Johny Hendricks admits a move to the middleweight division was long overdue. Hendricks is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder. After losing...
Chris Weidman

Ranking The Top Five Stunning Knockouts in UFC History

1
It can all end with one punch, resulting in devastating knockouts inside the Octagon. In the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA), everything could end...
Kevin Lee

Kevin Lee Says Chiesa & Nurmagomedov Don’t Want to Fight Him

0
Kevin Lee is firing shots at Michael Chiesa and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Lee is scheduled to compete on Sunday night (June 25) against Chiesa in the...
Fedor Emelianenko

Fedor Emelianenko: ‘I Never Considered Myself to be The Best’

0
Fedor Emelianenko doesn't claim to be the greatest fighter of all time. "The Last Emperor" is regarded by many as one of the best mixed...
Germaine de Randamie

Germaine de Randamie on Infamous Title Run: ‘I Walk my Own Path’

2
Germaine de Randamie has once again commented on being stripped of her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's featherweight title. Back in Feb. 2017, de Randamie...
Stephen Espinoza

Stephen Espinoza Talks McGregor-Mayweather Going From Joke to Reality

0
The thought of a boxing match between Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather was a joke, until it wasn't. McGregor and Mayweather are two of the...
Wanderlei Silva

Wanderlei Silva Says He’ll Hurt Chael Sonnen a Lot at Bellator NYC

0
Wanderlei Silva wishes to inflict a significant amount of pain to Chael Sonnen. Silva and Sonnen are set to do battle this Saturday night (June...
Load more