Michael Chiesa Says McGregor Fighting Mayweather is ‘F*cking Retarded’

Michael Chiesa has a strong opinion on the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing bout.

McGregor is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder, but his next fight won’t be a title defense. He’ll battle Mayweather on Aug. 26 inside the T-Mobile Arena live on Showtime pay-per-view.

Chiesa had some colorful comments on the bout (via FOX Sports):

“We don’t need to beat around the bush. Conor’s doing what he’s doing is [expletive] retarded. What Conor is doing is ridiculous. It’s a tricky decision, and it’s all tricky because we’re sitting and waiting for one guy to do something, and you’ve got 10 guys spring loaded to do something. Like we’re all gunning to be world champion and it sucks just having to sit back and wait to see what this guy does.”

Chiesa went into more details on the problem he believes the boxing match causes.

“By the time the Floyd [Mayweather] fight happens, his belt will have not moved for a year. This division has already been plagued by delays. Look when [Anthony] Pettis was champion, how many fights we had. We had none. There’s never been an interim title. Once again the lightweight division is back logged so it kind of sucks. It really does.”