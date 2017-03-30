Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Lee Set to Main Event UFC Fight Night in Oklahoma

Michael Chiesa and Kevin Lee will take center stage in June.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has confirmed the lightweight match-up. Chiesa and Lee will throw leather on June 25 inside the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City. The bout is going to headline UFC Fight Night 112. The card also features a featherweight tilt between Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Famer B.J. Penn and Dennis Siver.

Chiesa’s last professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout was back in April 2016. He defeated Beneil Dariush by second-round submission. The “Maverick” was set to take on Tony Ferguson back in July, but Chiesa suffered a back injury and has been out of action since.

Lee competed earlier this month. “The Motown Phenom” put away Francisco Trinaldo in enemy territory in the second stanza. It was Lee’s fourth straight victory. He hasn’t lost since Dec. 2015.

UFC Fight Night 112 has four other bouts set so far. Former UFC welterweight title holder Johny Hendricks will share the Octagon with Tim Boetsch. Light heavyweights Josh Stansbury and Jeremy Kimball are also in action.

Felice Herrig is looking to capitalize off her upset win over Alexa Grasso in her bout with Justine Kish. Former UFC strawweight champion Carla Esparza returns to battle Maryna Moroz.