Michael Conlan on McGregor-Mayweather: ‘Anything Can Happen in Boxing’

Michael Conlan isn’t ruling out Conor McGregor’s chances in his bout with Floyd Mayweather.

On Aug. 26, the “super fight” that has been talked about nonstop will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder will put mixed martial arts on standby for one boxing match that is sure to generate a significant amount of revenue.

Conlan, who is a bronze medalist in the 2012 Olympics, tells Fight Hub TV that McGregor has a legit shot at pulling off an upset:

“He’s got ability. He’s definitely got ability. Conor’s the type of guy who believes in himself 100 million percent. Floyd Mayweather’s a guy who’s been impossible to beat. No matter who it is no matter what sport it is, if someone believes in themselves that much there’s always a possibility. There’s always a chance. Mayweather’s obviously a huge favorite going into the fight with McGregor. He’s an undefeated world champion, (he’s) beat everybody put in front of him. But anything can happen in boxing.”

Mayweather will look to push his undefeated boxing record to 50-0 in what is likely to be his final match. As for McGregor, he believes he’ll shock the world in his first professional boxing outing.